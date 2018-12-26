McInnes upbeat despite defensive headache for Aberdeen’s clash with Celtic

Boss Derek McInnes insisted his side can overcome a defensive injury crisis to smash the title race wide open by beating league leaders Celtic.

The Dons host the Hoops at Pittodrie today knowing victory will move them level on points with the defending champions at the top of the table.

Having racked up four straight wins, McInnes insists Aberdeen can beat Brendan Rodgers’ side.

But they will have to do it without four defenders.

On-loan Derby left-back Max Lowe looks set to add to the back-line injury list having sustained a calf injury in the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.

Lowe will join defenders Mark Reynolds, Mikey Devlin and Tommie Hoban in being ruled out for the Celtic clash.

McInnes said: “Celtic provide the toughest challenge for any team in Scotland.

“They are the best team and they have shown that, but they are a team we feel we can beat.

“There is no doubt about it.

“The fact we are going into the game with a lot of players in a good place, confident – and it will be a full house.

“Hopefully, all these ingredients help push towards us trying to get that desired result.

“Celtic always see playing us as a proper game and never rest any players against us.

“We will see their full and strongest team up against us – bring it on!”

After five months out following knee surgery in late July, centre-back Reynolds returned to full training on Friday.

However, McInnes will not risk pitching him in for Celtic after so long out.

That will inevitably mean left-back Andy Considine will retain his recent role as right-sided centre-back alongside Scotland international Scott McKenna.

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie will then slot into left-back.

McInnes said: “There are two games left in a really busy month for football.

“It looks like we have four defenders out for it.

“Although Reynolds was back training on Friday, there is no way we could put him straight into a game after being out for so long.

“So Devlin, Reynolds, Hoban and now young Max.

“It leaves us tight for numbers and we are hoping Dom Ball is going to make it as he has a little thigh strain.”

McInnes is anticipating a close encounter against the Hoops as the last three clashes have ended 1-0.

Aberdeen triumphed 1-0 at Parkhead in the final game of last season to secure a fourth runners-up finish.

Celtic won 1-0 at home earlier in the season and edged the Betfred Cup final 1-0 at Hampden on December 2.

He said: “We have had three very tight games against them and they have all been 1-0.

“There wasn’t a lot in the recent cup final and we found a way to win at Parkhead last season. I expect it to be tight.

“But hopefully there is a winning performance from us.”

With a close clash anticipated, McInnes believes the Red Army can also do their bit to help the Dons to victory.

He hopes Pittodrie is a sell-out, packed with vocal Dons supporters.

He said: “You saw the crowd against Hearts, they gave fantastic support to the players and we will need that and more again against Celtic.

“If we can be as strong as we can selection-wise and physically, what a great game it is.

“It really whets the appetite and we are going to have a go.”

Fundamental to aspirations of defeating Celtic will be in-form striker Sam Cosgrove who has netted in four successive games.

In those four games he has hit six goals to become the leading Dons scorer this season.

McInnes hopes the 22-year-old, a £20,000 signing from Carlisle United in January, can continue his rich run of scoring form today.

He said: “We see the importance of Sam being in such a good place and leading the line so well.

“Obviously, Sam is getting more attention because he has scored six goals in four games.

“However, it is not just his goals as his overall game was outstanding (against Hearts).

“He linked the play and is scoring all different types of goals.

“It pleased me no end that he stood up to take the penalty.

“He led the line, linked the play, beat men, got his free-kicks, got us up the pitch and scored his goals.

“He is doing very well and hopefully he can maintain the form he is in.”