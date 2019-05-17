Aberdeen boss McInnes will be backed in summer transfer window – Chairman Milne

Chairman Stewart Milne today insisted the £12 million training complex at Kingsford will not impact the budget available to boss Derek McInnes.

Milne also confirmed the cash being freed up for the manager in the summer window will increase – for a seventh successive season.

And there could also be scope for a transfer fee if required.

Boss McInnes faces the busiest transfer window of his six years at Pittodrie this summer as he bids to replace key players who are set to exit the club.

Despite the £12 million being spent on the training campus, community hub and youth academy, scheduled to be completed in September, McInnes will be backed in the window this summer.

Chairman Milne said: “We can absolutely vouch for the fact that all of the monies that have gone into delivering the first phase, that is £12m, has been raised separately.

“Even the club people that are working on the Kingsford project are financed outside the club operation.

“The number one priority at this club is success on the park.

“That is the driving force for everything and which gives us the momentum to tackle all the other major things.

“Our number one desire is to invest as much as we possibly can in the football operation as that is the driving force.

“That is what has taken us to what we have achieved over the last six years.

“And that is the thing that is going to be more important as we move forward and start to raise the funding for the new stadium.

“Success on the pitch is absolutely fundamental and that won’t come unless we invest in it.”

The new 20,000-seater stadium at Kingsford is scheduled to be completed by summer 2022 and will cost between £45m to £50m.

Since the start of the 2017/18 campaign the first-team budget has increased by £1m.

Following McInnes’ arrival in March 2013 the budget for the squad has increased every campaign. Asked if it will again increase for this season, Milne said: “Yes. That is the aim.

“Obviously the DNA (supporters’ funding initiative) has been a major success for the club and it has been a fantastic contribution from the fans.

“All the money that we retain from that initiative is ploughed into the football operation every year. That is one of the key things that has enabled us to continually grow the budget.”

The Pittodrie board have also previously sanctioned transfer fees to sign players.

Milne admitted they could yet stump up the cash for that again this summer for the right player.

Aberdeen have opened up talks with Motherwell striker Curtis Main who is set to go out of contract at the end of the season.

Ultimately McInnes’ position in the transfer window will be strengthened if he can offer European football to potential signings.

Aberdeen can claim automatic qualification for Europe if they secure a better result than Kilmarnock on Sunday.