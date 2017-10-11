McInnes tells Aberdeen: Provide ammunition to May and Rooney and they will deliver goals

Boss Derek McInnes today challenged the Dons to deliver the ammunition to strike duo Adam Rooney and Stevie May.

Joint Premiership leaders Aberdeen will face Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday looking to extend their unbeaten league start to nine games.

Despite that sizzling league start, McInnes had been frustrated by the lack of service from wide areas to his strikers this season.

That was addressed when he worked on delivering crosses during the build-up to the recent 3-0 win over St Johnstone.

Now back from the international break, McInnes will demand more dangerous deliveries into the box as he is confident if the Reds feed Rooney and May, they will score.

He said: “I had been critical of the players a little because we hadn’t put enough crosses in.

“When we get into those wide areas they should think nothing else rather than getting the ball in. We worked on that and put the emphasis on getting the service to Rooney and May.

“What I asked for was when we get into the opponents’ half of the pitch, get in far more crosses.

“If you get the service into Rooney he normally scores off good crosses.

“There is no point having someone like Rooney in the team if you are not going to get crosses into the box.

“Against St Johnstone players such as Graeme Shinnie, Shay Logan, Greg Stewart, Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean managed to get in good crosses when in good areas.

“They produced enough crosses to keep Rooney and May interested and also keep the defenders on their toes.”

Having crashed out of the League Cup 3-0 to Motherwell at the quarter-final stage, the Dons have rallied by winning the last two Premiership games.

St Johnstone (3-0) and Motherwell (1-0) have both been dispatched.

The Motherwell victory marked the first outing of the centre-back partnership of Kari Arnason and Scott McKenna.

Veteran Arnason, 34, and rising talent McKenna, 20, retained their starting slot against Saints to rack up another clean sheet.

The defenders are set to return from international duty and are likely to continue the partnership at the heart of the defence.

Arnason will go into the Hibs game on a high having helped Iceland qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

The defender netted in the 3-0 win away to Turkey last week. Arnason also started the 2-0 win over Kosovo that confirmed Iceland would finish the qualifying campaign as Group I winners.

McKenna was also on international duty having featured for Scotland Under-21s in European qualifiers away to both England and Latvia.

McInnes admits he has been impressed with the fledgling defensive partnership.

He said: “I like the sound of that, with the two of Arnason and McKenna.

“You have one with experience and the other one making his way in the game.

“The last two games against St Johnstone and Motherwell have allowed both lads to get their confidence early because the ball was coming straight at them.

“It was great to keep two successive clean sheets and Arnason and McKenna both had their part to play in that.”

Utilising Arnason and McKenna has left the conundrum of where to play centre-back Anthony O’Connor, who has been a regular starter and impressed so far this season.

Against Saints he operated in front of the back four and turned in a strong shift.

McInnes said: “O’Connor did great and that central three gave us a strong platform.”

Midfielder Greg Tansey is ruled out for the Premiership clash at Hibs having undergone surgery on a hernia problem before the recent international break.