Aberdeen boss McInnes sets sights on adding one more after landing Derby’s Bryson

Dons boss Derek McInnes wants to add one more new signing before they face RoPS Rovaniemi after landing midfielder Craig Bryson.

Aberdeen meet the Finnish side in the Europa League first qualifying round at Pittodrie on Thursday July 11.

Last night the Reds were boosted when three-cap Scotland international Bryson, 32, agreed a pre-contract to become the club’s fourth summer signing.

The in-demand player – who was also wanted by Luton Town, Hearts, Hibs and former club Kilmarnock – will join on a two-year deal from English Championship Derby County next month.

Rams boss Frank Lampard had offered him a new deal, but instead Bryson – who played close to 300 times for Derby – will replace departing Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie, who is moving to Pride Park.

Before the deal was revealed, McInnes said he wanted “one or two” new signings for the Rovaniemi clash and he will continue to work to secure the next piece of his summer squad rebuild before Continental qualifying kicks off.

He said: “I would like to think we will have one or two more in for that tie but we will just have to wait and see.

“In an ideal world that would be the case, but there is a lot of work to do to get signings over the line.”

McInnes has already secured three new signings from the free agent market on permanent deals during the close season.

Welsh international winger Ryan Hedges was the first capture of the summer when penning a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old is replacement for Scotland international Gary Mackay-Steven, who is set to undergo a medical at Portsmouth prior to signing a deal with the League One side.

Aberdeen then secured Motherwell’s out-of-contract striker Curtis Main on a two-year contract and former defender Ash Taylor also returned to Pittodrie on a two-year contract.

McInnes said: “We have been working hard behind the scenes.

“It has been a busy four weeks getting on with things and making signings.”

The Dons reported for pre-season training on Tuesday.

They fly out to Cork in the south of Ireland on Monday for a week-long training camp at the Fota Island resort.

Aberdeen face Connah’s Quay Nomads in a friendly in Fota on Saturday June 29. Should the Dons progress past RoPS, they will face CS Fola Esch (Luxembourg) or FC Chikhura Sachkhere (Georgia).

As the work steps up on the training pitch, McInnes will continue his bid for new signings.

He revealed he is inundated with offers of players from agents and has to whittle them down with his recruitment team.

He said: “Agents are well aware of the positions we are keen to fill.

“So to get those options put to you by them is their job.

“Our job is to get the ones we need that can make the difference and that are affordable.

“We quickly move on from the ones that aren’t going to be viable, but you have to do your work on those that possibly could.

“You appreciate that all these come from far and wide places as well as those that are more obvious to you.

“I have a staff and a recruitment team who can quickly do that. They share the burden of that.”

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Finnish under-19 international Miko Virtanen has penned a new two-year deal with the Dons. Virtanen signed from Everton in October 2017 and has impressed for Paul Sheerin’s development side.

He is yet to play for the first team.