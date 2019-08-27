Aberdeen boss McInnes: No more ins but May could still leave

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes confirmed he will not make any more signings before the transfer window closes at midnight on Monday.

However, the Dons boss admitted players could yet exit Pittodrie before the deadline.

Striker Stevie May looks set to be one player leaving Pittodrie as his protracted move to St Johnstone is back on.

May looked set to return to Perth last month having passed a medical and was even in manager Tommy Wright’s plans for a League Cup group tie against Brechin City (4-0 win).

The deal collapsed at the final minute, but it is understood May could yet complete his switch to St Johnstone, the club he won the Scottish Cup with in 2014.

May has been told he can leave Pittodrie having fallen down the pecking order in McInnes’ squad.

A £400,000 signing from Preston North End in summer 2017, he still has two years remaining on his Pittodrie deal.

League One sides Ipswich Town and Sunderland have also been linked with a potential move for Aberdeen winger Scott Wright.

Although the English transfer window closed on August 8, that was for Premier League and Championship sides only.

League One and League Two clubs can sign players until the same deadline as Scotland, Monday.

McInnes said: “There will not be any in (before the end of the transfer window) as the numbers are good when we have a fully fit squad.

“I have good options in all areas of the pitch.

“Whether anyone goes out remains to be seen.”

Meanwhile, McInnes insists one of the few positives from the 0-0 stalemate away to Kilmarnock was a clean sheet. It was only the second time in 10 games this season the Dons have not conceded.

The only other match Aberdeen kept a clean sheet in was the 5-0 Europa League defeat of Chikhura Sachkhere on August 1.

McInnes said: “A positive was a clean sheet on the road.

“We were worthy of our clean sheet, although both teams never did enough in the forward areas to ask the questions and get all three points.

“We more than deserved the point. Other than from dead balls ,I didn’t feel under much threat at Kilmarnock.”

Defender Scott McKenna limped off at Rugby Park having suffered a hamstring tear midway through the first half.

Aberdeen are awaiting the results, although he is almost certain to miss Saturday’s clash with Ross County at Pittodrie.

McKenna will also be doubtful for Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium early next month.

McInnes said: “Defensively we were fine for the majority of it, but obviously we had a little adjustment with Scott McKenna coming off which didn’t help matters.”