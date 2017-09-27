Dons Boss McInnes says his men deserve more trust after early season run

Boss Derek McInnes today insisted the Dons deserve more trust after an undefeated start to the Premiership campaign.

McInnes reckons too many people were too quick to write off the Reds after their League Cup quarter-final exit to Motherwell.

Aberdeen were dumped out of the cup after a 3-0 loss but recovered to beat ’Well 1-0 in a league return days later.

Clear in second place in the Premiership the Dons are only two points behind league leaders Celtic.

McInnes always trusted his squad to return to winning ways – and reckons others should have had that belief.

The manager said: “People were probably doubting us going into the Motherwell game on Sunday and there were a few questions answered by us.

However, this team is deserving of a bit more trust.

“With eight wins and one draw from our last nine away league games we are in good form.

“I trust them and know how they feel when they lose games.

“The reaction they gave to losing in the League Cup at Motherwell was good and exactly what was needed.”

Aberdeen will attempt to extend their unbeaten league run to eight games against St Johnstone on Saturday.

On the Fir Park return McInnes had made three changes to the side who were so comprehensively despatched by Motherwell in the cup.

For that League Cup tie the Dons gaffer had made four changes to the starting-line up that had been held 1-1 by the Premiership’s bottom team Kilmarnock.

Having secured eight new signings in a summer transfer window of transition McInnes is still searching for that settled line-up.

However, how to set up against each individual opponent also has to be taken into consideration with team selection.

He said: “In terms of searching for that settled team I have always been one who adapts to what we are playing as well.

“Our identity has always been trying to get some semblance of three attacking players that have pace and creativity behind a main striker.

“Pace in wider areas and handling the ball and looking after it has also been our identity.

“But there is no point in having that as we did in the cup tie at Motherwell if you can’t get the ball to them and you are spooked at the other end of the pitch and causing encouragement for the opposition.”

Aberdeen’s focus until after the January winter break will be solely on Premiership duty. They will have another crack at cup glory when the road to Hampden begins with the Scottish Cup fourth round on January 20.

McInnes was delighted the Reds produced some atonement for exiting the League Cup, but admits crashing out still hurts.

He said: “We spoke with the players about how there had to be a different feeling leaving Fir Park.

“Motherwell had to see a different side to us.

“We were disappointed to go out of the cup so it still doesn’t make us feel any better about that.

“But we righted a few wrongs as it was important we left with a bit more pride about our team.”