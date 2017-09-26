Boss McInnes praises on-loan Christie’s exciting combination of silk and steel

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today praised loan star Ryan Christie for his blend of flair and aggression.

Celtic attacker Christie, on loan for the season, was pivotal in the Reds’ 1-0 Premiership victory over Motherwell.

It restored some pride for the Dons following the dismal 3-0 League Cup exit to ’Well at Fir Park days earlier.

Christie set up the decisive goal as his audacious back heel rattled off the post with Andy Considine converting the rebound from close range.

McInnes said: “Ryan Christie works as hard as any player but he has that finesse.

“He pirouettes about the pitch and lights the game up.

“Ryan was so unlucky not to score what would have been a memorable goal.

“It would have been a goal everyone would have been talking about.

“However, we were just as delighted that Andy Considine scored from two yards.

“For that goal there were four of us in the box and my right-back (Shaleum Logan) crossed in and my left-back (Considine) scored.

“So if anybody had doubted how much we wanted to win, that goal encapsulates everything.”

McInnes had attempted to secure Christie on a permanent deal from Celtic during the summer following a successful loan last season.

However, Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers would only sanction another loan move for the 22-year-old playmaker.

McInnes reckons Christie also has that steel and fight to back up his flair. The Dons boss says that tenacity is similar to his father, Charlie Christie, the Inverness CT legend.

He said: “Ryan is like his dad in that he has a bit of tenacity and temper and goes in for tackles.

“He does not like it when things are not going his own way.”

The Premiership win over Motherwell also marked the return to the normal rock solid form of keeper Joe Lewis.

The former England squad keeper has been superb since signing for the Dons last summer.

However, he made an uncharacteristic blunder in the 3-0 League Cup defeat to Motherwell when an innocuous overhead kick from Louis Moult squirmed through his hands and into the net.

“I was delighted for Joe that he got his clean sheet,” said McInnes. “All in all there was a lot of good stuff.

“Defenders Scott McKenna and Kari Arnason will get many of the plaudits.

“However, Anthony O’Connor, Andy Considine and Shaleum Logan were really competitive.

“They were all snapping at heels and taking up good positions.”

Aberdeen are next in action against St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Unbeaten in the first seven Premiership games, it is the opportunity to move six points clear of third-placed Saints.

McInnes will make a decision this week on whether to include Greg Tansey.

The midfielder has been suffering from a hernia problem and is set to undergo surgery.

The summer signing played through the pain barrier to feature for an hour against ’Well.