Aberdeen boss McInnes closes in on deals for defender and attacker

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today confirmed he aims to secure fresh deals for Jon Gallagher and Greg Leigh.

Atlanta United attacker Gallagher, 23, is on loan from the American MLS side until January but McInnes is keen to extend that contract for the season.

The Dons boss also confirmed he wants to sign on-loan NAC Breda left-back Leigh on a permanent contract.

Contracted to the Dutch second-tier outfit until summer 2021 Leigh was secured on a season-long loan by Aberdeen.

However, the Reds had a “right to buy” written into the deal and McInnes aims to use it.

McInnes said: “Ourselves and Atlanta have spoken regularly over the last couple of months.

“The last conversation was that we were both open to Jon staying a bit longer.

“That is something that will more than likely be agreed.”

Full-back Leigh has also been a success since arriving from Holland.

McInnes said: “We are in charge of the situation with Greg and have the option to take him.

“It would be good to get something done with Greg.”

Reports emerged that McInnes was on the wanted list by Championship bottom side Stoke City to replace Nathan Jones, who was recently sacked.

It is understood McInnes was not on the short-list drawn up by the Stoke board.

Stoke have subsequently made an official approach for Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

They are in negotiations with the Irish FA over how much compensation would have to be paid to bring O’Neill to the club.

On the reports linking him to Stoke, McInnes said: “There’s nothing in it at all.”

That speculation came just 48 hours before he was set to lead the Dons out at Ross County in the Premiership.

McInnes is set to welcome back midfielder Craig Bryson for the trip to Dingwall after the summer signing sat out the 3-0 defeat of Kilmarnock.

In the first half of the 1-0 defeat of Hamilton Bryson suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury that had ruled him out for six weeks.

He was substituted at half-time against Hamilton and failed a fitness test for Killie.

Leading scorer Sam Cosgrove, on 16 goals this season, is also fit having been taken off in the second half against Kilmarnock with a tight groin.

Both came through training this week and are set to face Ross County tomorrow.

McInnes said: “Cosgrove and Bryson both trained and added to the numbers.

“Just as we expected the Kilmarnock game probably came just a little too soon for Bryson.

“Andy (Considine, dropped to bench) was feeling a little under the weather last week so we made two enforced changes with him and Bryson.

“We were still able to put a team out that were able to beat Kilmarnock. We have got some bodies back which helps.

“It was two very good team performances against Kilmarnock and Hamilton.”

Centre-back Ash Taylor is also set to return to the squad to face Ross County having been out for 13 weeks with a hamstring tear.

Summer signing Taylor has not played since the 1-1 Europa League draw with Chikhura Sachkhere in Georgia in July.

McInnes said: “A full squad will travel other than Scott Wright and Funso Ojo.”