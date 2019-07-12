Boss McInnes backing his men to progress

Boss Derek McInnes is confident the Dons will progress past RoPS Rovaniemi despite the body blow of conceding an injury-time goal.

On the day McInnes and No 2 Tony Docherty signed a new deal until 2022 the Dons looked to be easing into the Europa League second qualifying round.

However, after coasting at 2-0 up they imploded by conceding a goal with the last kick of the Euro clash.

The Dons now face a tricky return on RoPS’ artificial surface in the Arctic Circle next Thursday – but McInnes is upbeat.

The manager also confirmed the Dons are in the hunt to sign Scunthorpe United’s Belgian midfielder Funso Ojo.

He said: “If we’d taken our chances we might have got it wrapped up but I’m confident if we bring another performance we can get through.

“The last-minute goal is something you dwell on at the end of it.

“I should be saying it’s such an assured performance at this stage of the season in our first competitive game of the season against a team that are 15 games into their season.

“I thought our energy levels, fitness and our intensity was really good.

“Sometimes in the first competitive game that last wee bit of polish is the one thing we’re maybe short of.

“Howver as we go along if we get similar chances next week we’ll be in a better position to take them.

“If we do that then losing that last minute goal might not be such a body blow.

“In Europe we talk about keeping a clean sheet and the away goal can be very important.

“It wasn’t the result I was looking for, but it was the performance I was looking for.

“I felt we needed to bring two good performances over two games.”

It is understood Aberdeen have bid £125,000 for Ojo which has been accepted.

Ojo is available as there was a clause written into his contract that he could move on if Scunthorpe were relegated.

They dropped out of League One at the end of last season.

Premiership rivals Hibs are also interested in Ojo, and are also understood to have bid £125,000 which has also been accepted by the club.

McInnes said: “We have had a few bids in for a few different players over the last wee while.

“A couple have been accepted but we have still not managed to secure the signing.

“I have left that with my recruitment team.

“We are looking at various midfielders to try and bring in because it is clear that certainly until we get Bryson in we are a bit short in there.”

With Hibs also in the hunt for former PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ojo asked if he was confident he could convince him to come to Pittodrie, he said: “I don’t know about that or where that is at the minute.”

McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty gave the Dons a major boost by signing a two year contract extension until 2022 just hours before kick-off.

That feel good factor from their long term commitment continued in a game the Dons completely dominated – until that late goal.

McInnes said: “When the chairman approached me towards the end of last season I said it would be something we would get done once I got a few players in.

“That was the most important bit.

“When you work with the chairman for six years like I have and there is that trust there we knew it would get done.

“It wasn’t the most important thing to be done, but now it is I am delighted.

“The opportunity to continue working here excites me.

“It has been a big rebuilding job but I am excited with how the squad is coming together.

“We are trying to be successful with Aberdeen.”

Summer signing Craig Bryson was left out of the squad as he battles back from an ankle ligament injury sustained in April with former club Derby.

Fellow summer signing Greg Leigh also missed out with an ankle injury sustained in the 1-1 freiendly draw with Inverness.

“We made the decision on Wednesday afternoon between myself, Byson and the medical staff.

“There is a chance Bryson could play (in Finland) but obviously it is an astro turf pitch.

“As someone who has an ankle injury we need to consider that.

“Greg Leigh will train today and hopefully he will come through that. He just wasn’t 100 percent for that.”