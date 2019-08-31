Aberdeen boss McInnes knows pressure is on against Ross County

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes accepts the pressure is on to win today – but insists it is the same scenario for every match.

The Dons have won just once in the last five games in all competitions.

That victory came in the League Cup at Championship Dundee and required a 90th-minute equaliser to force extra-time.

Prior to that Aberdeen crashed out of the Europa League 4-0 on aggregate to Croatian side Rijeka.

A 0-0 stalemate at Kilmarnock last weekend made it just four points from the opening three Premiership matches.

McInnes knows the heat is on but said: “The pressure is never off Aberdeen.

“There is always a pressure to win, especially at home.

“I know more than most what is required here.

“We need to remind folk we won the cup tie at Dundee off the back of a European tie.

“Although 0-0 at Kilmarnock wasn’t good enough from my point of view and we still expect more, in isolation it isn’t the worst result in the world.”

Aberdeen’s defence has been hit by three injury set-backs this week.

Following scans on an injury sustained at Rugby Park it was confirmed Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna will be out for up to a month with a hamstring tear.

Centre-back Ash Taylor also suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring tear that has sidelined the summer signing since the 1-1 Europa League draw with Chikhura Sachkhere in Georgia on July 25.

Aberdeen are awaiting the results of a scan but it is feared Taylor will be ruled out for a number of weeks.

The Reds will also give a late fitness test to Shaleum Logan after the right-back underwent a minor procedure on a groin problem.

If Logan is unavailable McInnes will have just four defenders available for the clash with the Staggies – Andy Considine, Greg Leigh, Mikey Devlin and Zak Vyner.

McInnes has challenged the Dons to go into the upcoming international break buoyed by a victory.

He said: “We are looking forward to the challenge of winning three points and feeling a bit better about ourselves.

“We want to look at the league table and be a bit happier with that.

“It is important we just concentrate on our own performance and that we bring a strong team performance.

“The players will be absolutely fine this season and it is important we try to get the three points.

“We know the level of performance we are capable of so it is up to us to try to find that.”

Ross County suffered a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Livingston last weekend but McInnes is full of praise for co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson.

He said: “By and large Stuart and Steven have done a brilliant job.

“In their first full season they won the Challenge Cup and also promotion.

“They have been very impressive.”