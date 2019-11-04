Aberdeen’s McInnes discusses prospects of sticking with 4-4-2 after Main shines in Kilmarnock rout

Dons boss Derek McInnes today backed summer signing Curtis Main to be a goal-scoring success.

Former Motherwell striker Main netted the opener in the 3-0 defeat of Kilmarnock for his first competitive goal since signing for Aberdeen.

It was only the fourth start for Main, 27, who has struggled to break into the team due to the scoring form of Sam Cosgrove.

Prolific striker Cosgrove also scored against Killie to take his tally for the season to 16 goals.

McInnes started Main and Cosgrove in attack but despite the success of that partnership admits he won’t always go with two strikers.

Cosgrove was substituted mid-way through the second half after suffering a groin problem against Killie.

However, McInnes confirmed the leading scorer is expected to be fit to face Ross County on Saturday.

Midfielder Craig Bryson, who missed the Kilmarnock win, is also set to return to action for the weekend.

McInnes said: “Curtis will do well.

“The difficulty we have is that Sam Cosgrove was coming off the back of such an unbelievable season.

“And Sam has started this season in the same form.

“We normally go 4-3-3 and it is difficult to get the two of them on the pitch at the same time.

“Curtis has been working away and waiting for his opportunity.

“He got his opportunity against Hibs (1-1 draw) and I thought he played well in the game until he was sent off. Then he had to sit and kick his heels with a two game suspension.

“Curtis is bursting to do well and is loving living in the area. He just wants to be a key player for us.”

Of the 20 games in all competitions this season Main has started only four.

Despite the success of the Main-Cosgrove partnership McInnes warned the duo will not be utilised together in every match.

He said: “I think there will be certain games where we can go with a front two.

“We thought against Kilmarnock it was worth the risk.

“I spoke to Curtis in the dressing room after Hamilton (1-0 win) and told him my thinking was to go with a 4-4-2 with two strikers.

“With Bryson’s injury (ankle) being confirmed on Friday we didn’t want to take the risk with him.

“That allowed us to go 4-4-2. However, even if Bryson had been fit I would have still tried to find a way to get two of them on the pitch bearing in mind the difficulties Kilmarnock had at centre-back.

“It is good that we have that combination of striker play if required in certain games.”

Cosgrove was substituted in the second half against Kilmarnock after receiving treatment on the pitch for a groin problem.

McInnes insists the Dons’ leading scorer will be fit for the weekend.

He said: “Sam is OK.

“He just felt his groin get a little bit tight.

“We were debating as a staff which striker to take off as we were trying to go 4-3-3.

“When Dicker went into midfield the combination of him with Power needed to be contained.

“We wanted to go with an extra midfielder in there and were debating whether to take Sam or Curtis off.

“Sam could probably have played on but we decided with his groin a bit tight not to take that risk.”

Midfielder Bryson failed a fitness test on an ankle injury sustained in the first half of the win at Hamilton.

He was substituted at half time in that match.

McInnes confirmed he is set to return for the trip to Ross County.

He said: “Sam will be fine for next week as will Bryson.

“Bryson did a bit of work on Friday and was still feeling his ankle slightly impinging on him.

“There is no need to re-scan or be overly concerned about it. The Kilmarnock game just came too quick for him.”

Defender Scott McKenna also scored for the Dons late on in the second half.

McInnes said: “To score three goals against Kilmarnock who are normally very difficult to breach because they have such a good side.

“We went with two up front to try to impose ourselves on Kilmarnock.”