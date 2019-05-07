Aberdeen boss McInnes full of praise for defender Logan

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has praised returning Shaleum Logan for putting himself forward to start against Celtic despite not being fully fit.

Right-back Logan had been sidelined for three months following ankle surgery and last played in the 4-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Queen of the South on February 10.

Logan only recently returned to full training but, with the Reds in the midst of an injury crisis, was pitched in from the start of the 3-0 loss to Celtic.

McInnes said: “Credit to Shaleum as he clearly wasn’t fully fit and match ready.

“However, it was great how he put himself forward and he has brought an energy and enthusiasm to his training.

“He was keen to play his part against Celtic and did everything to be involved.

“Shaleum ran his race after 65 minutes but he will be better for having played that game.”

Logan’s return was a welcome boost to an Aberdeen side in the midst of an injury crisis .

McInnes said: “It was great to have Shaleum and his personality back on the training pitch and on the field of play

“It is that sort of attitude from Shaleum and others who are working against injuries that we are going to need between now and the end of the season.

“To get those injured players back on to the pitch and also doing all we can to get the desired results we are all looking for in the remaining games.”

Skipper Graeme Shinnie is sidelined with an ankle injury and it is doubtful if he will feature again this season.

Wingers Gary Mackay-Steven (ankle), Niall McGinn (ankle) and Connor McLennan (hamstring tear) are also out.

Northern Ireland international McGinn is out for the season having last week undergone surgery on ankle ligament damage. Midfielder Stephen Gleeson missed the loss to Celtic with a calf strain.

Defender Greg Halford is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season having suffered a suspected torn calf against Celtic.

McInnes said: “Gleeson had a calf strain on Thursday which ruled him out.

“We were hoping it settled but he was ruled out on Friday.”

Andy Considine will return for Friday’s home Premiership clash against Hearts having missed the loss to Celtic through suspension. He received a one-game ban following a dismissal, for a second yellow, in the recent 2-0 loss to Rangers.

Considine made minimal contact with Gers’ Nikola Katic but there is no mechanism to appeal a yellow card unless it is not for simulation or mistaken identity.

McInnes said: “We will have Andy Considine back from suspension. That suspension stuck in my throat a bit and we had to deal with that.”