McInnes calls on Aberdeen to use pain of Rangers defeat to catch Glasgow side in Premiership

Boss Derek McInnes today challenged Aberdeen to use the pain of their 4-2 loss to Rangers as motivation to chase down the Ibrox side.

The Dons fell five points behind second-placed Gers in a fiery showdown.

Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna and the visitors’ Alfredo Morelos were both sent off following a flashpoint.

McInnes wants the Reds to use the disappointment of the loss to fire them up for the remaining 13 games of the campaign.

The Dons boss also insisted Scotland international McKenna may have been guilty of getting caught up in Morelos’ antics.

McInnes said: “It is a sore one for us as we go five points behind Rangers.

“There are still 13 games to go and we will just knuckle down as there is still lots of football to be played.

“We will remember this night and use it as extra motivation and see where we end up at the end of the season.”

Aberdeen and Rangers were both reduced to 10 men following a bust up between McKenna and Morelos, who followed through after a challenge from the defender and, as he went down, the Don lashed out.

McKenna will now be hit with a two-game suspension.

McInnes said: “I have not seen it again.

“I spoke to my staff and they think the referee has probably got both red cards right.

“If that is the case, Scott has been guilty of a bit of naivety in getting involved with Morelos, who has previous for his antics.”

Morelos scored a first-half double either side of a Sam Cosgrove strike for the Dons.

Rangers were then awarded a fifth penalty in two games for hand-ball by McKenna, which James Tavernier converted, before Cosgrove converted a spot-kick for the home side soon after the interval.

Jermain Defoe grabbed Rangers’ fourth on the counter-attack late on.

McInnes had no complaints with the award of the spot kick.

He said: “I think we were unfortunate with the penalty.

“I am not saying it is not a penalty, because McKenna is appealing for offside and his hand is up appealing.

“The ball skimmed off a head and hit him so no real complaints.

“it is just unlucky that the ball skidded up on to his arm.”

Aberdeen have finished Premiership runners-up for four straight seasons and now have 13 games left to overtake Rangers to make it five.

Highlights:

🎥 @AberdeenFC 2-4 @RangersFC ⚽ Morelos brace, Tavernier & Defoe on target for Rangers in midweek thriller! 🎯

⚽ Cosgrove hits double for Dons 2⃣

⚽ McKenna and Morelos see red in clash 🔴 Watch the best of the action on the #SPFL YouTube channel 👇https://t.co/Gm0I6iNsiW pic.twitter.com/iuuXQSzchO — SPFL (@spfl) February 7, 2019

McInnes said: “I am disappointed with one or two of the goals we lose but I cannot criticise the players’ reaction.

“I am disappointed we allowed the game to be a bit more open than we wanted.

“We were fantastic in the second half. We got the next goal as it was clearly a penalty with Tavernier bringing Fergie down.

“Rangers are a good team with good players, but Morelos is the star.

“When he is on his game as he was, Morelos is difficult to deal with.

“When he went off the game really swung, although I thought we were the better team in the second half even before he went off.

“When Morelos was sent off all of a sudden it was all us and Rangers were hanging on as we were throwing everything at it.

“With a wee bit of luck and maybe taking more care with chances we may have got something from the game.

“Morelos was the difference and was a constant menace dragging the centre halves about.

“His second finish was top class.

“You can pick the bones out of that one and say we should stop him getting it into feet, but he still has an awful lot to do.”