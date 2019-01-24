McInnes calls on Aberdeen to keep heat on for ‘next eight or nine games’ to set up big Premiership finish

Boss Derek McInnes today challenged the Dons to keep the heat on at the top of the table to set up a grandstand Premiership finish.

Aberdeen are still three points behind leaders Celtic following a comprehensive 3-0 defeat of Hamilton away.

The Reds moved level with Rangers and are just two points behind Kilmarnock, who they host on Saturday.

McInnes insists it is too early for talk of a title race.

However, he admits that could change if Aberdeen hit the 30-game mark still near the Premiership summit.

McInnes said: “We had a meeting with the players about the importance of each and every three points.

“The importance of the next eight or nine games, including the Hamilton match.

“About how if we can get to the 30-game mark and still be in and around it.

“Then we can maybe say there is a chance of really being competitive in that last stretch, which is the business end of the season.

“It is too early to say it is a title race.

“We have just got to knuckle down and get on with the job.

“We spoke about having that focus for every game.

“Hamilton is done now, we chalk that off and are pleased with a lot of it.

“Now we have to go and deal with a good side in Kilmarnock.

“There is plenty of football still to go this season but I just want the focus from my team to deal with each and every game.

“That pleased me against Hamilton because I thought we were far more competitive throughout the game.”

In-form striker Sam Cosgrove continued his red-hot form with a double against Accies to take his tally to nine in eight games.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson pitched in with the third to secure a vital three points.

McInnes said: “It wasn’t straight forward by any stretch of the imagination until we got the second and third goal.

“Hamilton started better than us and a bit sharper to the ball.

“The surface took a bit getting used to as it was a bit icy which makes it a quicker game.

“I was a little bit disappointed with our use of the ball in that first 15 to 20 minutes.

“There were moments of sloppiness in that period that maybe in another game would have been punished.

“Once we scored we settled down in the game.”

Aberdeen bounced back from the shock 1-1 Scottish Cup fourth-round draw with struggling Stenhousemuir at the weekend.

The Dons were leading but conceded with 20 minutes remaining, with the League One bottom side’s only shot on target in the game.

At the break at New Douglas Park, McInnes emphasised the need to close out the match.

He said: “At half-time we spoke about learning from Saturday, about showing that winning mentality in terms of going after the game and getting it won.

“To put it to bed rather than kick back and rest on our laurels.

“We knew the importance of showing Hamilton that we still had work to do.

“The performance wasn’t perfect but it was very professional for the majority of it.”

Having secured the Premiership Player of the Month award for December, Cosgrove continued his form with another brace.

The 22-year-old was substituted late on while on a hat-trick.

McInnes confirmed that was due to a calf concern but the striker will be fit to face Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Saturday.

He said: “Sam felt a little tightness in his calf.

“We thought long and hard about starting Sam because the surface suits smaller players with that lower gravity.

“Obviously we don’t like to take a boy off who has scored two goals and is on a hat-trick. But with games coming up in mind we changed it.”

Aberdeen’s firepower has been bolstered further during the January transfer window with the loan signing of Birmingham’s Greg Stewart. And McInnes insists the Reds have rediscovered their killer touch in front of goal.

He said: “We weren’t a threat in the earlier stages of the season.

“There is a goal at the end of the pitch for a reason and we weren’t really doing enough to score more goals.

“Now we seem to have grasped the importance of that.”