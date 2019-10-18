Aberdeen gaffer McInnes calling for ‘passion’ and ‘aggression’ to answer threat of Motherwell

Derek McInnes wants to see the same passion and aggression from Aberdeen against Motherwell as they showed before the international break.

The Dons visit Fir Park tomorrow looking to get back to winning ways in the Premiership.

Prior to the break they suffered a 5-0 defeat to Rangers in the league but a fortnight ago they battled back with 10 men to draw 1-1 with Hibs at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen eventually finished that encounter with nine men as Sam Cosgrove’s header late on earned a point.

Although McInnes was disappointed with the red cards picked up by Curtis Main and Lewis Ferguson – who are both suspended for tomorrow’s trip to Lanarkshire – the fight from his team did please the Granite City gaffer.

The Dons are also without Ash Taylor, Funso Ojo and Scott Wright – with midfielders Stephen Gleeson and Craig Bryson back in training but touch and go to feature against Motherwell. James Wilson does return from a knee problem.

On what he’s looking for from his team at Fir Park, McInnes said: “A lot of what we showed against Hibs. I thought we played with passion from the first minute.

“We showed aggression, although we could have done with a bit more confidence on the ball at times.

“But I thought the reaction to going behind and down to 10 men was fantastic from my team.

“They were fully committed and got the equaliser.

“Maybe we were bordering on being too aggressive with the sendings-off.

“But you want to see that passion from the players and it was certainly there after the Rangers game.

“If we can get a win it will show we’re still capable of picking up points when we’re up against it in terms of team selection.

“But we’ve still got a striker at the top end of the pitch in form.

“We’ve got good experience in defence and a great goalkeeper.

“We’re a team that’s capable of getting the right result.

“We’re going down there to win a game of football, it’s not so much about putting down a marker. We want to use a lot of what we showed against Hibs, but try to make it a winning performance.”

The Dons are fourth in the Premiership table, with Motherwell one place and four points better off.

Some of the performances the Steelmen have produced this term have won admirers throughout Scottish football.

And McInnes is full of respect for the threat they will no doubt pose.

He added: “It’s early in the season but I think the indication is there that they’ve got a lot of the traits of Motherwell teams we think of in terms of being physical in both boxes.

“I do think in between both boxes there is a real emphasis on trying to play and trying to get that rotation through the midfield.

“They’ve had to make changes but since the start of the season Stephen Robinson has had good consistency of selection and hasn’t had to contend with too many injuries.

“You can see that in the consistency of the team’s performances.”

After collecting 16 points from their first eight games some observers have been tipping Motherwell to secure a European spot come the business end of the season.

McInnes and Aberdeen know what it takes to qualify for continental competition having secured a Europa League spot in each of the last six seasons.

The Reds boss can see why Motherwell are being talked up as potential challengers for a European place – and believes that’s what the Steelmen will be aiming for. McInnes said: “It’s a bit early in the season to be saying things for definite and it’s early to be judging any team.

“But the indication is there. They have started well and they have probably got aspirations of that.

“I’m pretty sure with the confidence they’ve got at the minute that’s what they will be thinking they can achieve this season.”