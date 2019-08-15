Rijeka boss Biscan looks for side to weather storm and hit Dons on the counter

HNK Rijeka manager Igor Biscan says his side is ready to weather the Aberdeen storm.

The former Liverpool player was speaking at Pittodrie ahead of tonight’s Europa League third qualifying round second leg.

Rijeka lead 2-0 from last week and Biscan says their strong position will naturally affect the nature of the game, suggesting his side will sit back and hit the Dons on the counter.

He said: “I expect them to have a strong start and we need to be ready for that.

“The result from the first game gives us the opportunity to use more space behind them when they are planning to attack.

“They have to give everything to win the game by the margin they need to progress to the next round.”

Biscan has tried to use his experience of playing in Britain to guide his players on how to cope with the Pittodrie atmosphere.

He was in the Granite City for the Reds’ 5-0 win over Chikhura Sachkhere, so knows how loud Pittodrie can get.

He added: “This is going to be a different experience for them. I know what kind of game this could be – look at the atmosphere and how it could be, the qualities they have.

“We will see how we are going to compete.

“I’ve seen a really good performance, one that can tell us enough.

“It could be a really tough place to play and if the game goes in this direction, it could be a long night for us. We need to take this into account.

“If you allow them to get on top of you, you could have problems.”

Biscan added: “We used our stadium to our advantage. It is their turn to do the same. They will be ready to do it.

“We need to be ready to fight and compete. These are the basics.”

The Croatian refused to draw significance from Sam Cosgrove’s absence through a hamstring injury.

He said: “We are not really thinking about that. You never know how it is going to end up. I don’t really need to say anything about that.

“We need to concentrate on the things we will do. We will prepare ourselves regardless if he is playing or not.”