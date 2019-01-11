McInnes says Aberdeen have no plan to sell Mackay-Steven in January

Boss Derek McInnes was today confident Gary Mackay-Steven will be at Aberdeen for at least the rest of the season.

And despite an approach from New York City, the Dons gaffer has not given up hope of the winger signing a new Dons deal.

MLS club New York City contacted the Reds at their warm-weather camp in Dubai with a formal request to speak to the 28-year-old winger.

Mackay-Steven is out of contract at the end of the season.

He has been free to talk to any interested clubs from the start of the winter window on January 1 and New York City made a move.

However, McInnes today insisted Aberdeen have no intention of selling Scotland cap Mackay-Steven in this window.

McInnes is determined to secure the winger on a long-term deal and insists Mackay-Steven has said staying at Aberdeen does remain an option for him. McInnes, pictured, said: “Gary has no intention of going anywhere at this moment and we have no intention of selling him at this moment.

“We want to try to work with Gary for longer.

“He has given us real encouragement that is a real possibility. We have had to deal without Gary’s services in December and we don’t want to be without him any longer.

“Hopefully we can have Gary back at his fighting best to produce again for us as he has done in the past.”

New York City are managed by Domènec Torrent, who was assistant boss to Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

After winning 24 major trophies together, Torrent split the partnership with Guardiola to take over as New York City manager in June this year.

McInnes said: “They (New York City) sent an e-mail to us on Wednesday night confirming their intention to speak to Gary.

“It has been no more than that to be honest.

“It was news to Gary (yesterday morning), but we spoke to his agent on Wednesday night who confirmed he had a conversation with them (New York City).

“However, it was no more than that so I am sure his agent will investigate that further and explore it.

“But Gary has given me his word we are still a real option for him.

“It is not something he has had too much time to consider.

“He is out of contract and that is always the dilemma for clubs when they get offers from clubs in January for players who are out of contract.”

Out here in Dubai, Mackay-Steven returned to training for the first time having been ruled out for almost six weeks with concussion.

He was knocked unconscious in an accidental clash of heads with Dedryck Boyata in the 1-0 Betfred Cup loss to Celtic on December 2.

Mackay-Steven was taken to hospital from Hampden and released later that night.

He missed all eight league games during last month.

Mackay-Steven had been Aberdeen’s top scorer until his injury lay-off and also forced his way back into the Scotland squad this season.

The winger came on as a substitute for Scotland in the 3-1 friendly loss to Portugal at Hampden in October.

McInnes said: “The brain and a head injury is not as obvious as a leg injury or whatever.

“There are procedures, and you have to be very careful.

“That is how it played out, as there was a real frustration from us that he was not back for games in December.

“But it is not something we could take any chances with.

“Now that he is back training, hopefully there will be no reaction and he keeps going forward.

“There will be a lot expected from Gary and us in the second half of the season.

“And hopefully we can get the benefit of a fully-fit Gary Mackay-Steven to help us with what we want to do.”