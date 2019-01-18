Stenhousemuir boss McMenamin wouldn’t be surprised if Aberdeen reach Scottish Cup final this year

Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin says it would be “no surprise” if Aberdeen reached the Scottish Cup final this season.

But he hopes his Warriors can vanquish the Dons at their first hurdle.

The League One strugglers are massive underdogs for tomorrow’s fourth-round tie at Pittodrie.

The Reds will be hoping the clash can be the start of another run to the final at Hampden in May.

Boss Derek McInnes guided his side to the showpiece in 2017, where they were edged out 2-1 by Celtic, and last season the Dons reached the semi-finals before losing 3-0 to Motherwell.

Stenny boss McMenamin has been impressed with McInnes’ work in the Granite City and expects them to be one of the contenders to lift the cup at the end of the season.

But he hopes his side can put up a good showing and said: “It’s hard not to be impressed because they have been the second-best team in Scotland for the last four or five years.

“They have reached many cup finals and pushed Celtic close in most of them.

“The job that’s been done there is great and everybody can recognise that.

“They had a bit of a hard time at the start of the season, people were on their backs.

“But their recent run of form has been very good, they have great players and are going to be there or thereabouts in the mix at the top come the end of the season.

“It wouldn’t be any surprise if they reach another cup final this season.”

McMenamin became the gaffer at Ochilview in late November, with the Scottish Cup helping his cause.

After Brown Ferguson’s sacking, the 37-year-old was placed in interim charge before getting the job permanently following a 4-2 win over local rivals Falkirk, of the Championship, in round three.

McMenamin believes facing Aberdeen is a fitting reward for Stenny’s derby heroics in the last round.

He added: “It’s a good reward for winning our last round tie against Falkirk.

“Everyone wants to play one of the bigger teams away from home in the Scottish Cup.

“It’s a great day, it brings in some money to the club and it means the community get some attention because we are a community-driven club, we have 200 kids who train with us every week.

“So it’s great for us to get that kind of publicity and it’s something everybody should look forward to.

“Aberdeen is a great club with a great stadium and a great team.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game but we should be looking forward to it because we have nothing to lose.”

McMenamin was initially player-manager, but hung up his boots last weekend to fully concentrate on being a boss after a disappointing run of one point from 15 in League One which has left Stenny propping up the table.

Explaining the decision to stop playing, he said: “It was just so I could fully concentrate on being a manager – the players deserve my 100% attention to that side of it.

“I’ve had a good playing career and I don’t need to chase anything now, so I think it’s time to hang up the boots. I’m a good age and I think it’s time to concentrate on the coaching and managing side.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to and I’m happy with the decision I have made.

“It’s difficult to play and manage – I didn’t realise how difficult it would be.

“I felt I could make a difference as a player and as a manager I wasn’t focusing enough on that side.”