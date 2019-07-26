Georgian press applaud Chikhura Sachkhere boss after Aberdeen draw in Tbilisi

Chikhura Sachkhere manager Samson Pruidze believes they should have beaten Aberdeen in Tbilisi.

The Georgians led at half-time from a penalty before Sam Cosgrove equalised, also from the spot.

Keeper Joe Lewis produced a superb save with minutes remaining to secure a draw in the Georgian capital.

Pruidze was given a round of applause by the Georgian journalists as he walked into the post-match press conference.

The Chikhura manager reckons they should be travelling across to the Granite City holding a lead.

And he vowed his side will be more dangerous in the return.

He said: “The result could have been better for us. What we tried to do was deviate and change direction of our attacks and capitalise on that.

“That was the most important thing we wanted to do, but we were unfortunately not able to make it.”

Pruidze and his management team will now study footage of the first leg.

He said: “Aberdeen follow the British style of football. That is mostly athleticism and there are certain lessons we will learn from that.

“We will tap into this knowledge in the second leg and use that to our advantage.

“Any time they were getting the direction of the play we were ready.”

Pruidze is expecting the Dons to be more aggressive in the return, but warned they will not run over his side at Pittodrie.

He said: “At home the Scottish team will play a much more aggressive football and will be more orientated to attack.

“We will study the game and will do much better in the second leg in terms of what we know about the Scottish team.”