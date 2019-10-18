‘Any McKenna sale must be right for us’ – Aberdeen boss McInnes

Dons boss Derek McInnes says any sale of Scott McKenna has to suit all parties.

The Aberdeen defender admitted in an interview last weekend that he had been frustrated during the summer after the Reds knocked back bids from English Championship sides Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest.

That disappointment led to McKenna submitting a transfer request on August 7, the day before the English transfer window shut and on the eve of Aberdeen’s Europa League third qualifying round first leg with Rijeka in Croatia.

The 22-year-old, pictured, stands by that decision saying that at the time he submitted the request he wanted “a different challenge”.

It’s likely there will be more interest in McKenna in the January window, but with the Scotland international under contract at Pittodrie until 2023, McInnes says the Dons will cash in on their most valuable asset when the time is right.

McInnes said: “We only have one chance of selling Scott McKenna and it’s important for the club that we get it right.

“So it has to suit everyone involved and Scott is aware of that.”

Despite submitting a request to move on in the summer, McKenna was still committed to the Reds.

He played against Rijeka in the Europa League the following day and played every game after that until picking up a hamstring injury against Kilmarnock on August 24.

McInnes insists there are no concerns around McKenna’s commitment to the cause and also praised the stopper for his honesty around the situation.

He added: “We allowed the interview and Scott’s been asked the question.

“He answered honestly, but what is clear – and Scott reiterated it – is that he’s fully committed to playing for Aberdeen.

“I see it every day that he’s committed in training, as he should be, and he’s always been that committed player and I think Scott was very honest.”

McKenna is set to feature against Motherwell in the Premiership clash at Fir Park tomorrow.

He made his comeback from a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Hibs at Pittodrie a fortnight ago. The problem sustained against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on August 24 ruled him out for five weeks.

McKenna was drafted back into the Dons backline for the visit of the Hibees having had just two training sessions.

As a result he was not involved in the Scotland squad which played Russia in Moscow and San Marino at Hampden in Euro 2020 qualifiers last week.

McInnes believes the player benefited from spending time with club physios after his return against Hibs and is pleased McKenna has been able to get more training time under his belt during the international break.

McInnes said: “Scott had a couple of days just with the physios after the game against Hibs.

“That was to settle the injury down and do that work.

“He’s now had the opportunity to put some back-to-back training sessions together.

“Credit to him, he only had two training sessions before the Hibs game and he put himself forward to play.

“Hopefully he’ll feel the benefit not just of the game against Hibs, but the training he’s had since.”