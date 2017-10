Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Aberdeen talisman Adam Rooney has been named star man in the SPFL’s team of the week after bagging a hat-trick against St Johnstone.

The SPFL outlined Rooney’s patience in the 3-0 win, after an early season hit by injury, and his ‘predatory instincts’.

Rooney’s goals on Saturday put the undefeated Dons level with points at the top of the table.