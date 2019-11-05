Aberdonian Taylor set for Wales Under-21s cap after Wolves debut

Wolves midfielder Terry Taylor is line to make his Wales Under-21 debut this month.

Aberdeen-born Taylor, 18, was in the Dons youth academy before moving to Molineux and was in the Scotland set-up before choosing to play for Wales, where his mother comes from.

Taylor made his Wolves debut in the Carabao Cup last week and is expected to win his first U21 cap in the European Championship qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 19.

Meanwhile, Don Ryan Hedges has missed out on a place in Ryan Giggs’ senior Wales squad for crunch Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.