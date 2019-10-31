Thursday, October 31st 2019 Show Links
Aberdonian Taylor ‘over the moon’ to make Wolves debut with ex-Dons youngster coming on in EFL Cup clash

by Ryan Cryle
31/10/2019, 3:10 pm Updated: 31/10/2019, 3:17 pm
Terry Taylor of Wolverhampton Wanderers replaces Bruno Jordao.
Aberdonian Terry Taylor said he was “over the moon” to make his first-team debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He played 19 minutes of the Midlands men’s EFL Cup defeat to local rivals Aston Villa.

Central midfielder Taylor, 17, who has also trained with Wales’ senior squad, is a former Hazlehead Academy pupil.

He was bought from the Dons by Wolves in summer 2017 when he was 16 and is captain of the under-18s at Molineux.

Of his competitive bow, Taylor told the Wolves website: “It’s not the result we were after, but nonetheless it’s a really proud moment, something I’ve dreamed about my whole life and to make it for this club is amazing.

“The past few days we’ve been training and, obviously, you’re never sure (if you’ll play), but we got told that we were travelling and I was over the moon.”

He added: “To be honest, you just want to get on there. For me, the feeling was amazing, but when you get on the pitch you just want to start playing and it was obviously a difficult game to come on to, but it’s amazing.”

The midfielder had been capped nine times by Scotland U17s and twice by the Dark Blues’ U18s.

However, he qualifies for Wales via his mother and has previously captained their U15s side.

