Aberdonian Taylor ‘over the moon’ to make Wolves debut with ex-Dons youngster coming on in EFL Cup clash

Aberdonian Terry Taylor said he was “over the moon” to make his first-team debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He played 19 minutes of the Midlands men’s EFL Cup defeat to local rivals Aston Villa.

71' | #AVL 2-1 #WOL Change number two for Wolves as Bruno Jordao is replaced by Terry Taylor who makes his first team debut 👏#AVLWOL — Wolves (@Wolves) October 30, 2019

Central midfielder Taylor, 17, who has also trained with Wales’ senior squad, is a former Hazlehead Academy pupil.

He was bought from the Dons by Wolves in summer 2017 when he was 16 and is captain of the under-18s at Molineux.

Of his competitive bow, Taylor told the Wolves website: “It’s not the result we were after, but nonetheless it’s a really proud moment, something I’ve dreamed about my whole life and to make it for this club is amazing.

“The past few days we’ve been training and, obviously, you’re never sure (if you’ll play), but we got told that we were travelling and I was over the moon.”

What a feeling making my professional debut last night for this amazing club @Wolves . Not the result we were after but a big thank you to all the travelling fans👏🏼 congrats to the other boys who made their debuts as well⚽️ — Terry Taylor (@terrytay10r) October 31, 2019

“It’s good for everyone to be involved, be around it, it’s a motivation for us then to go and do well in the 23s and try and get more opportunities out of that. I think it can only benefit us and we can learn and go forward.” 🗣 @terrytay10r https://t.co/O3miZscLym — Wolves (@Wolves) October 31, 2019

He added: “To be honest, you just want to get on there. For me, the feeling was amazing, but when you get on the pitch you just want to start playing and it was obviously a difficult game to come on to, but it’s amazing.”

The midfielder had been capped nine times by Scotland U17s and twice by the Dark Blues’ U18s.

However, he qualifies for Wales via his mother and has previously captained their U15s side.