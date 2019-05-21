Aberdonian Taylor called up to Giggs’ Wales training camp ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers

Aberdonian Terry Taylor has been named in Wales boss Ryan Giggs’ training squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Former Hazlehead Academy pupil Taylor, 17, who was bought from the Dons by Wolverhampton Wanderers in summer 2017 when he was 16, is captain of the under-18s at Molineux.

The midfielder has been capped nine times by Scotland U17s and twice by the Dark Blues’ U18s.

However, he qualifies for Wales via his mother and has previously captained their U15s side.

He was also selected for Wales’ last warm weather training camp in Marbella, Spain.

Before joining Wolves, Taylor made his debut in the now defunct SPFL Development League for Aberdeen in a win against Kilmarnock aged just 14.

He has made 16 appearances for Wolves in the U18 Premier League this campaign.

The Welsh training camp will take place in the Algarve from today until Tuesday.

Giggs will then whittle it down from qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary.

The boss said: “We’ve got two tough away games the players are coming into after a long season.

“We’ve got a strong squad coming to Portugal and we’ve got other players in the Champions League and play-off finals so we need to prepare ourselves in the best possible way for next month.”