Aberdeen’s Wright suffers cruciate ligament injury

Derek McInnes has revealed winger Scott Wright has suffered a cruciate ligament injury and could be set to miss the rest of the campaign.
Wright picked up the issue in training for this weekend’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone at Pittodrie.
His manager revealed the news at his pre-match press conference:
💬 Derek – Scott Wright has picked up a cruciate injury in training and could be out for the rest of the season while Dean and Shay are both back in training and will be in the squad for Saturday.
— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 12, 2019