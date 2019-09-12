Thursday, September 12th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen’s Wright suffers cruciate ligament injury

by Ryan Cryle
12/09/2019, 1:38 pm
Aberdeen's Scott Wright
Derek McInnes has revealed winger Scott Wright has suffered a cruciate ligament injury and could be set to miss the rest of the campaign.

Wright picked up the issue in training for this weekend’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

His manager revealed the news at his pre-match press conference:

