Aberdeen’s McGinn revisits League Cup win and reveals pal Rooney’s pre-match Baileys ritual

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn has revisited the “incredible” atmosphere of the Dons 2014 League Cup win at Parkhead.

Speaking to Open Goal, the Northern Irishman – who is in his second spell with the Reds – looked back on the sole trophy win of Derek McInnes’ spell as manager, with Aberdeen beating Inverness Caley on penalties.

The 32-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes and extra time, revealed he was the Dons fifth penalty taker – had Adam Rooney, now with Salford City, not won the cup with the team’s fourth spot-kick.

McGinn also admitted the game was “terrible”, as Aberdeen won silverware for the first time since the 1995/96 League Cup.

He said the early injury to fellow winger Jonny Hayes had thrown McInnes’ team, explaining: “It was a bad watch. It was terrible.

“I’ve heard interviews before – the best bit was the journey home.

“I remember at the start of the game, I started on the right and Jonny has come right across. The ball’s gone up from kick-off and I’m thinking no chance I’m getting this.

“Jonny being mad Jonny, he’s went to header it and ended up breaking his shoulder. So he’s out after 10 seconds.

“Losing Jonny so early on has an effect on us as a team, because he was obviously a good outlet for us playing against his old club Inverness and trying to impress.

“There weren’t really many opportunities and I was fifth penalty taker, and we won on four.

“Based on current performances, thank god I didn’t have to take because I’ve missed my last couple.”

McGinn revealed karaoke on the bus home back to the Granite City was dominated by now-Dons coach Barry Robson repeatedly singing 1964 Drifters’ hit Saturday Night at the Movies.

Meanwhile, ex-Celtic and Derry City player McGinn also delved into his close relationship to Hayes and Rooney, revealing goal machine Rooney’s ritual of drinking liquer Baileys the evening before a game.

He also explained how his ill-fated move to South Korea in 2017, which ended his first Reds spell, came about, before he returned to Pittodrie six months later.

McGinn, who revealed he thought “why not” after Gwangju made clear how much they wanted him, said: “It was a wee bit strange. This random South Korean agent got in touch with me and I thought it was a wee bit of a joke.

“I was out of contract, speaking to a few clubs and actually quite close to signing for Bolton at the time, because I was speaking to Lenny (Neil Lennon) and then Phil Parkinson.

“But they were having issues with signing players and different things, so it was never going to materialise.

“I passed the South Korean agent on to my agent and him, and he and the president of the club, who was Ki Sung Yueng’s dad – who I’d played with at Celtic and recommended me – flew all the way over to Belfast for two or three nights, staying in high-end hotels.

“They must’ve spent thousands of pounds just to meet me. It felt special for me.”