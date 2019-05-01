Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson nominated for PFA Scotland’s Young Player of the Year award

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson has been nominated for PFA Scotland’s Young Player of the Year award.

Ferguson, 19, has had brilliant campaign for the Dons since signing from Hamilton last summer, including a fantastic header to send the Reds into the Betfred Cup final at Rangers’ expense.

The PFA announced the shortlist, which also features Motherwell duo Jake Hastie and David Turnbull, as well as the Gers’ Ryan Kent, on Twitter:

The winner will be announced at a ceremony on Sunday.