Monday, August 5th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen would meet AEK Larnaca or Gent in Europa League qualifying play-off

by Ryan Cryle
05/08/2019, 12:54 pm Updated: 05/08/2019, 12:55 pm
The Europa League trophy
The Europa League trophy
Send us a story

Aberdeen will play Cyprus’ AEK Larnaca or Belgium’s Gent in the Europa League qualifying play-off round, should they get past Croatian’s HNK Rijeka.

Derek McInnes’ side could’ve been paired with several big-hitters, detailed below:

However, after the draw in Nyon, they would play Larnaca or Gent on Thursday 22 and 29 August for a place in the group stage and cash bonanza it entails.

First, they must get by Rijeka, who they meet away this week, before the return at Pittodrie next Thursday.

Breaking