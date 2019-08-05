Aberdeen would meet AEK Larnaca or Gent in Europa League qualifying play-off

Aberdeen will play Cyprus’ AEK Larnaca or Belgium’s Gent in the Europa League qualifying play-off round, should they get past Croatian’s HNK Rijeka.

Derek McInnes’ side could’ve been paired with several big-hitters, detailed below:

The @EuropaLeague play-off round draw takes place in 15 minutes in Nyon. If The Dons progress they could face: 🔴 Sparta Praha (CZE) or Trabzonspor (TUR)

🔴 Feyenoord (NED) or Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)

🔴 AEK Larnaca (CYP) or Gent (BEL)

— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 5, 2019

However, after the draw in Nyon, they would play Larnaca or Gent on Thursday 22 and 29 August for a place in the group stage and cash bonanza it entails.

First, they must get by Rijeka, who they meet away this week, before the return at Pittodrie next Thursday.