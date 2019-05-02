Aberdeen winger McGinn set to undergo ankle surgery

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn was today set to undergo surgery on a season ending ankle injury.

McGinn will go under the knife to fix ankle ligament damage sustained in training just 24 hours before the 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic last month.

McGinn snapped an ankle ligament late on in the training session and is set to be sidelined for two to three months.

Aberdeen face league leaders Celtic at Pittodrie on Saturday in the midst of an injury crisis in the wide and creative areas.

As well as McGinn’s absence wingers Connor McLennan (hamstring) and Gary Mackay-Steven are also ruled out for the clash where Celtic need just one point to secure the Premiership title crown.

On loan Birmingham City attacker Greg Stewart, who can play out wide, is also struggling to be match fit with a hip and sciatica problem.

Captain Graeme Shinnie is ruled out with an ankle injury and the midfielder faces an uphill battle to be fit before the end of the season.

Defender Andy Considine is suspended following his sending off in the 2-0 loss to Rangers.

Right back Shaluem Logan is set to return to the squad to face Celtic having been ruled out for three months following ankle surgery.