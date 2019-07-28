Sunday, July 28th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen to meet Dundee in Betfred Cup last 16 – plus McKenna bid latest

by Ryan Cryle
28/07/2019, 5:17 pm Updated: 28/07/2019, 5:25 pm
Aberdeen's Scott McKenna, right, in action with Dundee's Cameron Kerr last season.
Aberdeen will play Dundee at Dens Park in the Betfred Cup last-16.

The draw was made following relegated Dundee’s group-stage closing win over fellow Championship side Inverness Caley.

Derek McInnes’ team were seeded for the draw and the tie will take place on the weekend of August 17/18.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have knocked back two bids for centre-back Scott McKenna over the weekend.

The offers – from English Championship Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest – are thought to have been in the region of £3 million.

Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna battling for the ball against Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Last summer, the Reds turned down a £6.5m bid from Aston Villa, as well as £3.5m from Celtic for McKenna.

Hull and Stoke have also previously shown interest in the 22-year-old Scotland international.

