Aberdeen slash away fan ticket allocation at Pittodrie over ‘unacceptable conduct’

Aberdeen have slashed the allocation for away fans at Pittodrie for next season following discussions with Police Scotland.

The move comes in reaction to a number of recent “incidents of unacceptable conduct”.

The allocation for visiting fans will be slashed from 2,088 to 1,662 for next season with a segregation banner placed between Aberdeen and away fans.

Police Scotland launched an investigation into an incident where seats were thrown by both home and away supporters in the 1-1 Scottish Cup quarter final draw with Rangers at Pittodrie in March.

In a club statement the Dons, who are out in Georgia on Europa League duty, admit they will take a financial hit in slashing more than 400 tickets.

However, they are ready to take lose that cash to ensure the safety of supporters.

Aberdeen have also invested in new state of the art CCTV to identify any individuals who commit acts of unacceptable conduct.

The Dons confirmed that “unacceptable conduct” includes the “singing of songs that could be construed as being of an offensive or inflammatory nature and which have no place in Scottish football”.

A club statement said: “Following an increase in the number of incidents of unacceptable conduct within Scottish football last season, Aberdeen FC has today announced its plans for the coming season, designed to ensure the Pittodrie matchday experience is one that can be undergone in as safe and enjoyable environment as possible for all supporters.

“As a consequence of the review, undertaken in conjunction with Police Scotland and the Sports Ground Advisory Working Group, the South Stand segregation area currently used in lower category games will now be in place during all categories of games.

“A total of 1,662 tickets will subsequently be available in the away section.

“A segregation banner will be utilised in the middle of section R and will be stewarded and policed accordingly.

“This ensures that at all games there is an enhanced area between the two sets of supporters.”

Rangers fans were allocated 2,088 tickets for the quarter-final clash last season.

It is the second time in recent years the Dons have cut ticket allocation available to away fans.

Previously travelling supporters, primarily Celtic and Rangers, would be given 4,000 briefs, but that was halved.

Following further talks with police and other authorities, the away allocation has dropped again and the club will erect a new safety zone which will leave more than 400 seats out of commission.

The statement continued: “While this move will inevitably result in a financial penalty for the club as fewer seats will be available to visiting supporters, AFC believes the safety of all fans is absolutely paramount and the overriding factor in this instance.

“The club has also invested significantly in new state-of-the-art CCTV that has the technology to identify individuals who commit acts of unacceptable conduct or which could be perceived as being unacceptable conduct.

“Unacceptable conduct includes the singing of songs that could be construed as being of an offensive or inflammatory nature and which have no place in Scottish football.

“The ultimate aim is to enhance the wider matchday experience and ensure that supporters of all ages enjoy their time at Pittodrie.

“Any supporters who witness instances of unacceptable conduct can contact the ‘Tackle Textline’ on 07764 261302 in the strictest confidence.”