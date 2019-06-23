Aberdeen signing Gallagher reveals delight at joining ‘great club’

Jon Gallagher has taken to social media to express his delight at signing for Aberdeen.

The Irish right-back, 23, has joined on loan from Atlanta United 2, who are managed by former Don Stephen Glass.

Before joining Atlanta, he had a successful college career at Notre Dame under Reds legend Bobby Clark and can also operate in midfield.

Happy to be joining such a great club! Excited to get started and help the team this season 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/O6ZDehl0ed — Jon Gallagher (@JonGallagher96) June 23, 2019

Of the signing, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said: “Jon is a young developing talent who we’re pleased to have as part of the squad for this season.

“He offers cover on the right side but he also played in a more advanced role in college football for Bobby Clark and his successful Notre Dame side and scored some impressive goals.

“We’re looking forward to helping him develop over the coming season in an environment with our other hungry and talented developing players.”