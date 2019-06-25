Tuesday, June 25th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen sign left-back Leigh on loan from Dutch side side NAC Breda

by Ryan Cryle
25/06/2019, 6:20 pm Updated: 25/06/2019, 6:23 pm
Greg Leigh
Greg Leigh
Aberdeen have signed left-back Greg Leigh on a season-long loan from from NAC Breda.

The Dons announced the signing of the 24-year-old on social media:

England under-19 international Leigh started his career with Manchester City, before productive spells at Crewe and Bury.

He joined Dutch side NAC Breda on a three-year deal last year.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “We’ve been aware of Greg for a while and, in January, when it looked as though Max was staying at Derby, he was someone we were quite far down the road with.

“He’s versatile, gives us a bit of athleticism, has decent experience for someone with his best years ahead of him and he sees Aberdeen as the right move at this stage.

“There were a number of clubs in England keen to take Greg, but I felt he bought into what we’re trying to do early on in our conversations.”

