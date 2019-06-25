Aberdeen sign left-back Leigh on loan from Dutch side side NAC Breda

Aberdeen have signed left-back Greg Leigh on a season-long loan from from NAC Breda.

The Dons announced the signing of the 24-year-old on social media:

BREAKING TRANSFER NEWS | The club has today signed defender Greg Leigh on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent on conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign. Welcome to Pittodrie Greg!#StandFree pic.twitter.com/ruktcG4JF5 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 25, 2019

England under-19 international Leigh started his career with Manchester City, before productive spells at Crewe and Bury.

He joined Dutch side NAC Breda on a three-year deal last year.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “We’ve been aware of Greg for a while and, in January, when it looked as though Max was staying at Derby, he was someone we were quite far down the road with.

“He’s versatile, gives us a bit of athleticism, has decent experience for someone with his best years ahead of him and he sees Aberdeen as the right move at this stage.

“There were a number of clubs in England keen to take Greg, but I felt he bought into what we’re trying to do early on in our conversations.”