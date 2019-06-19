Aberdeen sign Derby midfielder Craig Bryson

Aberdeen have beaten off interest from Scottish Premiership and English Championship sides to sign Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson.

The 32-year-old Scotland international has signed a pre-contract with the Dons and will move to Pittodrie on a two-year-contract next month.

Bryson had a number of offers but opted to return to Scotland with Aberdeen to become boss Derek McInnes’ fourth summer signing.

Derby County boss Frank Lampard offered Bryson a new contract but he knocked it back and Luton Town were also keen on landing the midfielder.

Scottish Premiership sides Hearts, Hibs and Kilmarnock were also in the race to sign Bryson.

The midfielder had met with Hearts boss Craig Levein and was also offered a pre-contract by Steve Clarke when manager of Kilmarnock.

Bryson has been secured as a replacement for departing Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie who ironically signed for Derby this summer on a three-year contract.

The midfielder was capped three times by Scotland and made almost 300 appearances for Derby having moved there from Kilmarnock in 2011.

Meanwhile, Finland Under-19 international Miko Virtanen has signed a new two-year deal with the Dons.

The 20-year-old midfielder – who is yet to make his first team debut – signed from Everton in October 2017.