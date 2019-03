Aberdeen will play Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden – if they can get through their replay with Rangers at Ibrox a week tomorrow.

The Dons drew 1-1 with the Gers at Pittodrie yesterday, with Sam Cosgrove’s early penalty cancelled out by Joe Worrall.

In the other semi-final, Partick Thistle or Hearts – who tonight drew 1-1 at Firhill – will meet Inverness Caley Thistle.

The ties are scheduled to be played on April 13 and 14.