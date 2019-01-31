Aberdeen pair Anderson and Wright expected to complete loan moves

Aberdeen attackers Bruce Anderson and Scott Wright are expected to complete transfer deadline day loan moves to Dunfermline and Dundee.

21-year-old Wright was a standout for the Dons in the Scottish Cup win at Stenhousemuir on Tuesday, but is thought to be heading to Dens Park for the rest of the campaign.

Anderson, 20 – who is currently injured – is heading for the Pars.

Meanwhile, Scott McKenna is not expected to leave Pittodrie tonight.

The Scotland international centre-back was subject to a £5 million bid from Stoke City earlier in the window, which the Reds knocked back, and it is understood there have been no new offers, despite reports to the contrary.

Boss Derek McInnes had been keen to add one more signing, having already secured loan deals for Max Lowe and Greg Stewart, but as yet there is no news.