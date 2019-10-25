Aberdeen name second Cormack Park training pitch after icon Miller

Aberdeen will name one of the training pitches at Cormack Park after the club’s greatest player, former skipper Willie Miller.

The news follows the announcement yesterday one of the other pitches at the £12 million facility is to be named after former kitman Teddy Scott in consultation with supporters.

Evening Express columnist Miller played 797 times for Aberdeen, before going on to serve as manager and director of football.

In his pomp, the now 64-year-old Scotland international was described by boss Sir Alex Ferguson as “the best penalty box defender in the world”. Ferguson will officially cut the ribbon at the training ground on October 31.