Aberdeen manager McInnes says there’s ‘nothing in’ Stoke City link

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has shot down a report linking him to the vacant Stoke City manager’s role.
It was claimed McInnes was on the Potters shortlist to replace the sacked Nathan Jones, however, since then the English Championship club have made an approach to speak to Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.
Dons boss McInnes told his pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ross County:
💬 Derek – I wasn’t aware of the Stoke story until I was told this morning and there’s nothing in it at all.
