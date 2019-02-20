Aberdeen loanee Hoban ‘struggling’ with new cruciate injury diagnosis

On-loan defender Tommie Hoban said he is struggling to come to terms with a second cruciate ligament injury in two years.

In an emotional social media post, the 25-year-old also admitted he has no idea what the future holds for him after suffering the season ending injury.

Watford defender Hoban suffered the injury in the 2-2 draw with St Mirren at Pittodrie at the weekend and was stretchered off late in the first half.

Hoban underwent scans on Monday where it was confirmed he had suffered cruciate ligament damage and would require surgery.

The defender was out for the whole of last season having undergone cruciate ligament surgery in summer 2017.

The knee injured at the weekend is not the same one that was operated on almost two years ago.

Hoban posted on Instagram: “Struggling to come to terms with what happened at the weekend and really can’t believe I’m in this position again…but the scan has shown I’ve unfortunately suffered another cruciate injury.”

Hoban had only recently returned to action having been sidelined for five months following shoulder surgery in August.

Aberdeen FC confirmed the defender’s season is over and they will liaise with parent club Watford to plan the next steps for his surgery.

Hoban’s message continued: “It felt so good to be back a part of it all the last month and I wish the season had gone differently.

“I’ve no idea what the future holds at this point but I’d like to thank everyone at Aberdeen FC for all the support they’ve shown me the last few days, and thank you for all the messages of support I’ve received.”

Hoban started eight times for Aberdeen in a season that has been blighted by injury.

An Aberdeen FC statement said: “The club can this afternoon confirm Tommie Hoban suffered a cruciate injury during the match against St Mirren last weekend and will require an operation that will see him miss the remainder of the season.

“We are liaising with Watford FC, Tommie’s parent club, to plan the next steps ahead of his operation.

“Everyone at Pittodrie wishes Tommie all the very best for his recovery.”