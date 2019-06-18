Aberdeen land striker Ruth, 17, from Queen’s Park

Aberdeen have confirmed the capture of striker Michael Ruth on a two-year deal.

Ruth, 17, had been at Queen’s Park.

📝Striker signs for the Dons The club has this morning completed the signature of highly rated youngster Michael Ruth from @queensparkfc on a two-year deal. #StandFree pic.twitter.com/eKgaJRe6f1 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 18, 2019

Ruth made his debut for the Spider two seasons ago and will go into the Dons development squad.

Development boss Paul Sheerin said: “There has been a lot of interest in the player. Around about the time we actually played them, there was a lot of interest from down south. I know a number of Scottish clubs as well were keen to get him.

“One of our scouts has seen him a lot and highlighted Michael to us a long time ago.

“The gaffer played a big part in persuading Michael to come here. He went and met his family. It is hard not be impressed with the way the manager comes across and sells the club.

“To have played in Queen’s Park first team at such a young age speaks volumes of the talent that Michael has.

“He is a bit different to what we have. He is quite unorthodox but like all good strikers he can certainly score goals and Michael is still a really good age for developing. Hopefully at Pittodrie we can provide the right environment for him to reach his potential.

“Michael is going to be very exciting to work with. He is still an U18 player although he will also probably be involved with older squads.

“It is a very good one for the club to get.”