Aberdeen have missed out on £220,000 after being pipped to third in the Premiership by Kilmarnock.

The Rugby Park outfit’s late penalty winner against Rangers, which saw them finish the season ahead of the Dons on goal difference, means Killie land £794,000 from the SPFL, while £573,999 goes to the Reds.

League winners Celtic net more than £2 million, while Rangers get £1.1m.

Elsewhere, Peterhead land £27,996 for winning League Two.