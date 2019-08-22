Aberdeen give fans chance to name Kingsford training pitches

Aberdeen are offering fans the chance to pick which club legends the training pitches at their new Kingsford base should be named after.

A survey is being used to determine what names to give the six pitches, here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PR2SWLT

Among the options are Gothenburg Greats like Willie Miller, Alex McLeish and Neale Cooper, as well as King of the Beach End Joe Harper.

The £12 million community hub, professional training campus and youth academy is set to open this year as phase one of the Kingsford development. It follows the announcement the training centre at the site will be named Cormack Park after vice chairman Dave Cormack.

It has previously been announced the youth academy part of the campus will be named after legendary keeper Bobby Clark.