Sunday, December 10th 2017 Show Links
Home / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Dons Scottish Cup game to be broadcast live on BBC

by Callum Main
08/12/2017, 3:44 pm Updated: 08/12/2017, 3:45 pm
Send us a story

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup Fourth Round clash with St Mirren will be broadcast live on TV.

The 12.15pm kick-off at Pittodrie, on January 20, will be shown on BBC Scotland.

Fraserburgh’s clash with Rangers will be live on Sky Sports on January 21.

The third game chosen for live coverage is the Edinburgh Derby at Tynecastle.

  • Aberdeen v St Mirren                                     BBC Scotland      Saturday, January 20 at 12.15pm
  • Fraserburgh v Rangers                                   Sky Sports            Sunday, January 21 at 12pm
  • Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian                  Sky Sports            Sunday, January 21 at 2.05pm

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel