Dons Scottish Cup game to be broadcast live on BBC

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup Fourth Round clash with St Mirren will be broadcast live on TV.
The 12.15pm kick-off at Pittodrie, on January 20, will be shown on BBC Scotland.
Fraserburgh’s clash with Rangers will be live on Sky Sports on January 21.
The third game chosen for live coverage is the Edinburgh Derby at Tynecastle.
- Aberdeen v St Mirren BBC Scotland Saturday, January 20 at 12.15pm
- Fraserburgh v Rangers Sky Sports Sunday, January 21 at 12pm
- Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian Sky Sports Sunday, January 21 at 2.05pm