Aberdeen facing Fraser cash blow as winger thinks he’ll run down Bournemouth deal

Aberdeen could suffer a £6 million cash blow as Ryan Fraser today revealed he may stay at Bournemouth for next season.

Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been linked with a £30m move for the former Dons winger.

Aberdeen would land a bumper windfall if Fraser leaves Bournemouth this summer due to a lucrative sell-on clause.

That pay day could ramp up even further if the English big guns become embroiled in a bidding war for one of the hottest talents in the top flight.

Aberdeen are entitled to 20% of any fee for Fraser, 25, who left Pittodrie for the Cherries in 2013.

Fraser has a year left on his current Bournemouth contract, which expiress next summer.

He confirmed the likelihood is he will remain at Bournemouth for a year and run his contract down.

That would see Aberdeen miss out on the biggest pay day in the club’s 113-year history. Asked about interest from Premier League giants and the potential sell-on boost for the Dons, Fraser said: “The likelihood is I will be at Bournemouth for another year.

“And what will happen, will happen.

“That is all I can really say about it.

“No-one has really spoken to me about it.”

Scotland international Fraser is one of the hottest properties in the Premier League, having netted eight goals and pitched in with 14 assists last season.

Only Belgian international Eden Hazard, with 15, had more assists in the top five European leagues.

Hazard recently transferred from Chelsea to Real Madrid in an initial £80m deal that could be worth as much as £130m with future add-ons.

Fraser featured off the bench in Scotland’s 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to a Belgium side starring Hazard in Brussels on Tuesday evening.

The Aberdonian also started for Steve Clarke’s Scots in the 2-1 Group I qualifying victory over Cyprus at Hampden at the weekend.

Aberdeen inserted a 20% sell-on clause when Fraser, then 18, moved to Bournemouth in January 2013 for £400,000 in development compensation.

Fraser rejected a new contract from the Cherries last year, leaving him with just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Despite the risk of losing him for nothing in 2020, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is keen to keep hold of one of his best players.

If Bournemouth cash in this summer, the Dons will be in the money. If Fraser stays and his contract runs down, there will be no pay day for Aberdeen.

Asked about the 20% figure, Fraser said: “Are you sure about that? I don’t know.

“If that is the figure (20%) then of course I’d be happy – if they (Aberdeen) get money from it then they get money from it.

“But I don’t know what to say to that – whatever will be, will be.”

Fraser made his debut for Aberdeen as a 16-year-old having progressed through the Pittodrie youth academy.

The Aberdonian made 21 appearances for his home city club, scoring five times, before moving to then-League One Bournemouth in 2013.

He has been a regular starter for the Cherries in their three years in the English top flight

Manchester United are understood to have enquired about the availability of Fraser, but were reportedly quoted £40m.

That is understood to have prompted boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to look at other options.

Asked if the speculation over his future brings added pressure, Fraser said: “No.

“If you start looking at that I could start playing badly on the pitch.”