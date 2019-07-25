Aberdeen draw 1-1 with Chikhura Sachkhere in Tbilisi

Aberdeen moved into pole position to reach the Europa League third qualifying round after a 1-1 draw with Chikhura Sachkhere.

The Dons emerged unscathed from Tbilisi having battled back from the set back of conceding to a soft penalty and a reshuffle of the team due to an injury to defender Ash Taylor early on.

Crucially Aberdeen have that vital away goal and will be favourites to finish the job at Pittodrie on Thursday and book a clash with HNK Rijeka of Croatia.

The tie, against a side 21 games deep into their domestic campaign, was played in a bizarre environment as around 1,000 supporters were scattered around the 54,500 capacity stadium.

After a good Reds start, Taylor limped off on 18 minutes, before Chikhura went ahead in the 41st minute when a soft penalty was awarded for a challenge from debutant Funso Ojo on Irakli Lekvtadze.

Giorgi KORIPADZE converted although Joe Lewis was close to getting a hand to it.

Derek McInnes shuffled his pack again at half-time. Possession and patience paid off when the referee awarded a penalty for hand-ball by Davvit Maisashvili as Ryan Hedges burst into the box in the 68th minute.

Sam COSGROVE calmly converted then ran to the 50 Aberdeen fans to celebrate.

However, in the 73rd minute Revaz Chiteishvili drilled a powerful drive from 20 yards that flashed just inches over the bar.

Then, captain Lewis came to the rescue in the 84th minute with a superb diving save to deny Mikheili Ergemlidze from eight yards at the near post.

It was a brilliant block and underlined the keeper’s importance to this Dons side.