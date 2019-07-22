Aberdeen could meet old foes Rijeka in Europa League qualifying

Aberdeen will play HNK Rijeka of Croatia in the third round of Europa League qualifying, should they get past Georgians Chikhura Sachkhere.

The draw was made in Nyon this afternoon and Aberdeen would play away on August 8, before a return leg at Pittodrie a week later.

The sides have history. In 2015, Derek McInnes’ team beat Rijeka 5-2 in qualifying. Impressively, the Reds won 3-0 in the away leg.