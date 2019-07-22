Monday, July 22nd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen could meet old foes Rijeka in Europa League qualifying

by Ryan Cryle
22/07/2019, 1:19 pm Updated: 22/07/2019, 1:20 pm
Peter Pawlett celebrates his diving header against Rijeka.
Peter Pawlett celebrates his diving header against Rijeka.
Send us a story

Aberdeen will play HNK Rijeka of Croatia in the third round of Europa League qualifying, should they get past Georgians Chikhura Sachkhere.

The draw was made in Nyon this afternoon and Aberdeen would play away on August 8, before a return leg at Pittodrie a week later.

The sides have history. In 2015, Derek McInnes’ team beat Rijeka 5-2 in qualifying. Impressively, the Reds won 3-0 in the away leg.

Breaking