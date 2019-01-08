UPDATE: Tansey joins St Mirren after Aberdeen release

Greg Tansey has left Aberdeen after an agreement was reached to terminate his contract, with the midfielder joining St Mirren on a one-and-a-half-year deal to summer 2020.

With Derek McInnes and his squad on their way to Dubai for a warm weather training camp, an Aberdeen statement said: “Aberdeen Football Club can confirm we have reached a settlement to terminate Greg Tansey’s contract.

“Everyone at the club wishes Greg all the very best in his future career.”

On signing on at the Simply Digital Arena, Tansey said: “I’m delighted to be here – it has been a bit of a hectic week. As soon as I heard the interest from St Mirren, I was keen to come down.

“I have played here many times for Inverness and I like the ground, the atmosphere and I know the club has got a great support. The training ground is top notch as well so it was a no-brainer for me.

“Now I am back fit and feeling good so it brilliant for me to have a fresh start and get my teeth into a new challenge. I think I needed a fresh start. Now I am fit and I appreciate being fit a lot more.”

Englishman Tansey, 30, signed for Aberdeen on a three-year deal in summer 2017 after his contract with Inverness ended, his final first team appearance for the Dons coming in a 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox that November.

A groin injury, which developed soon after he signed at Pittodrie, and two operations which attempted to fix the problem, eventually kept the midfielder out of action.

Tansey was sent on loan to Ross County in the second half of last season, where his struggles with injury continued.

Despite another operation on his groin in March 2018, it is understood there was an agreement, had County stayed in the Premiership, for the move to be permanent.

In November, Reds boss Derek McInnes told the Evening Express Tansey would get his chance in the first team during a congested December, but Tansey didn’t make an appearance last month and his contract has been terminated by mutual consent, freeing him up to join Saints.