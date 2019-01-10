Aberdeen confirm official approach from New York City FC over Mackay-Steven

Aberdeen today confirmed MLS side New York City have made an official approach regarding winger Gary Mackay-Steven.

The approach from the American side came last night with the Dons out at their warm weather training camp in Dubai.

It is understood Mackay-Steven was unaware of New York City’s interest until the approach was made.

The Scotland international’s contract expires in the summer, and the 28-year-old is free to speak to clubs about a possible transfer.

Dons boss Derek McInnes is keen to retain the winger but a move to New York City could be attractive to the winger.

New York City are managed by Domènec Torrent who was assistant boss to Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

After winning 24 major trophies together Torrent left Guardiola at Manchester City to take over as New York City manager in June this year.

Guardiola and Torrent won two Champions Leagues and league titles in Spain, Germany and England.

Mackay-Steven returned to training this week in Dubai after almost six weeks side-lined with concussion.

The winger came through light training in the United Arab Emirates having been out since being knocked unconscious in the 1-0 BetFred Cup final loss to Celtic on December 2.