Aberdeen confirm Main capture on two-year deal

Aberdeen have announced the signing of former Motherwell striker Curtis Main on a two-year deal.

TRANSFER NEWS | We can this afternoon confirm striker Curtis Main has joined the club on a two year deal. Welcome to Pittodrie, Curtis!#StandFree pic.twitter.com/oh6ZQt0QDA — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 5, 2019

The arrival of the 26-year-old this week was widely expected.

Englishman Main – who has also had spells at Darlington, Middlesborough and Doncaster among others – is understood to have turned down Hearts to move to Pittodrie.

He spent 18 months with the Steelmen.

Main said: “I’m excited by the challenge and by the different aspect of playing for Aberdeen. Obviously European football is a big draw and it’s a big club, one that I am excited to join. So now I am here I am looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve enjoyed playing in the league and I’m pleased to move on to such a good club like Aberdeen. I just hope I can bring success to the club.”

Yesterday, the Reds announced the signing of winger Ryan Hedges, as well as the return of defender Ash Taylor.