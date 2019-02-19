Aberdeen confirm Hoban has suffered season-ending cruciate injury

Aberdeen have confirmed defender Tommie Hoban has suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Watford loanee will require surgery after damaging his cruciate ligament at Pittodrie in the 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

Aberdeen tweeted: “The club can this afternoon confirm Tommie Hoban suffered a cruciate injury during the match against St Mirren last weekend and will require an operation that will see him miss the remainder of the season.

“We are liaising with Watford FC, Tommie’s parent club, to plan the next steps ahead of his operation.

“Everyone at Pittodrie wishes Tommie all the very best for his recovery.”